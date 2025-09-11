Knights of Columbus golf scramble raises $1,500 for Streator kids

Kevin Kusnerick (Grand Night) Trevor Sember/BO (dog) (VP Streator Cops for Kids), Hayden Barichello (VP KofC Golf League), Joe Barichello (President KofC Golf league), Chris Osborn (President Streator Cops for Kids) (Photo provided by K of C )

Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council #790 held its Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 16.

The event raised $1,500, which was donated to Streator Cops for Kids. Organizers said the funds were made possible by the generosity of the community and local business sponsors.

Sponsors included OSF; Country Financial-Kevin Derossett; Accounting & Tax Business Services; Vactor; Shaw Appliance; Lilja Construction; Schultz Brothers Monument; Streator Home Savings Bank; Solon-Telford Funeral Home; Star Ford; Dicks Floor Covering; Flowers Plus; Legacy Bar; Theresa Solon – State Farm Insurance; Tony Muscato Family; Streator Community Credit Union; Chismarick Realty; Diversified Sheet Metal; US FOODS; Streator Onized Credit Union; Streator Family Dental (Brendan D. Graham); Pines Supper Club; Pavlick Tax Service; SCI Corp.; Bulldogs; Hagi/Schultz Funeral Home; State Farm – Chad Lucas; Streator Farm Mart; Broadway Pub; First Federal; Chalkeys East; IIP Agency; Winterowd/Grand Ridge Funeral Home; All Types Fence; Oakley Ave Klub; 3rd Street Café; and ACES of Streator.

“We want to extend a very special thanks to all involved,” the council said in a news release.