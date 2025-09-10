Celebrate 150 years of Immaculate Conception Church with Fall potluck on Sept. 23

Immaculate Conception Church in Ohio will hold a Fall Potluck Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the church basement to mark its 150th anniversary. (MCT News)

Immaculate Conception Church in Ohio will hold a Fall Potluck Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the church basement to mark its 150th anniversary.

The event at 101 N. Main St. will feature the church’s well-known scalloped chicken casserole and funeral dinner meatloaf, along with beverages, plates, cups and cutlery. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

The potluck is open to everyone. A 48-page history booklet chronicling the church’s 150 years, printed by Saint Bede Abbey Press, will be available at the dinner.

The anniversary celebrations will continue with a special Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, attended by Bishop Louis Tylka of the Diocese of Peoria.

A celebration dinner will follow in the church basement. Those planning to attend the dinner are asked to sign up on a list in the church vestibule to help with food preparations.

Immaculate Conception Church was dedicated by Bishop Thomas Foley of Chicago on Nov. 14, 1875. Father P.J. Gormley was the first pastor and the current pastor is the Rev. Thomas Shaw.