Paperwork: It’s natural to wonder and be curious … about everything

I shared some stories recently about dumb luck.

The purpose was to show how a simple change in your daily routine sometimes can radically change your life. Or maybe save it.

My friend Charles shared this thought: “Yes, luck, karma, or whatever you call it, is really fickle. I like to think God has a plan for all of us, but sometimes I wonder.”

Charles was referencing God, religion and faith which eventually begs the ultimate question: What is the miracle of life all about? And similar deep questions that tug at our curiosity.

I responded: “It’s good to wonder, right? What would life be like without curiosity?” Thinking on it now, my response sounds a bit flippant. It was not meant to be. But I still cannot let go of that thought – life without curiosity. I’m thinking that is not possible. Doesn’t curiosity drive our growth, our learning, our discoveries, our entire life?

When I started walking, taking those first shaky steps, I don’t think my goal was to learn to walk. It’s likely I was figuring out a way to get from A to B because I was curious about B. Even if B was my Mom with arms outstretched, encouraging me to step toward her.

Doesn’t that make sense? All that energy I had as a toddler was driven by my desire to get a closer look, to touch, and to shove things in my mouth that I shouldn’t. Which, of course, is why curiosity needs guidance. And why you don’t take your eyes off a toddler – ever.

Some things you must learn yourself, so the lesson sticks. I wonder how many times my parents said, “Let him go. He’ll learn.” I wish my memory could show me how I learned what “hot” meant. As in, “Don’t touch that. It’s very hot.” We all eventually find out, right?

The dangers of curiosity don’t fade with age and I don’t think that toddler inside me has ever stopped exploring or asking questions. I endured years of education that involved answering lots of questions. I was lead to believe the answers were important. It took me a long time to understand that learning was about asking the questions and questioning the answers.

Yes, guidance always comes in handy. Which reminds me of some short videos I have seen on social media. Pictured are adults leading a child, hand in hand, into a rain puddle to demonstrate how to jump, smash the water and love the splash.

I like the idea of showing children how to enjoy the simple joys of nature and that it’s OK to break the rules now and then. It also was a lesson on curiosity – an invitation to follow your curiosity.

It’s kind of sad that adults are guiding that moment. The curiosity is a bit forced. But I guess it’s hard to take the leash off, and it doesn’t get much easier as the kids get older. I do like the idea, though, of teaching kids how we used to have fun.

It likely was a grownup in my family who pointed me toward a patch of clover and said, “Hey, if you look closely you might find a lucky four-leaf clover.” So this curious young mind put nose to ground and learned to recognize clover and that has three leaves, not four. Until you find one.

I flashed to that memory last week as I got out of the car and looked down at a small patch of clover in a grassy section of the parking lot. I had to bend down and do a quick search. But, no luck. Lunch was calling, but I walked away thinking, “I haven’t done that in a long time. I should do that more often.” But why? Well, because it’s a treasure hunt that tickles the curiosity. Somehow curiosity will interrupt or guide or misguide your days. Which brings me back to what got me tangled in these rambling thread of thoughts.

Back to what Charles said: “Yes, luck, karma, or whatever you call it, is really fickle. I like to think God has a plan for all of us, but sometimes I wonder.”

Yep, Me, too, Charles. Me, too.

