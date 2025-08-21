Marseilles’ historic Schott’s Pharmacy to close after decades of service

Marseilles' longtime pharmacy is closing its doors.

Schott’s Pharmacy, at 800 W. Bluff St., is set to close Tuesday, Aug. 26.

“We are saddened to close our doors after serving our community for many years and have appreciated the community outreach and kind words these past few weeks,” said Selma Dzelil, PharmD, Local Health Pharmacy vice president of operations in Illinois. “Unfortunately, when we’re reimbursed less than the cost of the drugs we dispense, it’s an impossible situation. Pharmacy Benefit Managers are not allowing independent pharmacies to survive with their non-transparent reimbursement practices.”

All prescriptions will automatically transfer to the CVS at 110 E. Norris Drive. There is nothing a patient needs to do. Records will be transferred safely, securely, and there will be no delay in their ability to access pharmacy care. CVS will have all their prescriptions, insurance and physician information.

Schott’s Pharmacy was first established in 1891 as Duncan’s Drug Store in Ottawa. In 1974, the pharmacy was incorporated as Schott’s Pharmacy and opened another pharmacy in Marseilles. In March 1995, the Ottawa store closed and the corporate office moved to the Marseilles store. It was owned and operated by pharmacist Gene A. Carlson until his retirement in 2022. He sold the store to OneroRx, which Local Health Pharmacy belongs to.

