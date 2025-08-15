Sheridan homicide suspect gets private attorney

Ronald Martin Jr. walks into the courtroom on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. Martin is the suspect in the double murder in Sheridan that occurred on July 17. (Tom Collins)

The suspect in a pair of fatal shootings in Sheridan has a new lawyer and won a concession Friday from his judge: Ronald Martin can wear street clothes, rather than jail stripes, at future court dates.

Martin’s next court date in La Salle County Circuit Court is Sept. 24, when he’s set for a detention hearing.

Detention was to have been hashed out on Friday, but new attorney William Wolf of Chicago entered his appearance (the Public Defender’s Office withdrew) and asked for time to huddle with Martin. For now, Martin will remain in La Salle County Jail.

Martin, 45, of rural Sheridan, faces life in prison if convicted of killing both Sidney Schiltz and Melissa Vissman, whose bodies were recovered in a residential fire on July 17 in rural Sheridan. Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011, but killing two or more people is punishable by automatic natural life.

Martin remains set for trial Oct. 20, but that date looked shaky even before Wolf entered his appearance. Few murder trials proceed on the first setting and for a double murder suspect to stand trial within 90 days (required under the SAFE-T Act) is unheard of.

Wolf’s first request on Friday may also be precedent-setting. Wolf said in open court he doesn’t want any more images of Martin in jail garb to ensure the selection of a fair and impartial jury. To that end, Wolf asked La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni to permit Martin to don street clothes before making future court dates.

“I’m not asking the security protocols be altered in any way, shape or form,” Wolf told the judge.

Prosecutor Greg Sticka said the state would not object as long as Martin was provided clothing by the defense and as long as the changing of clothes doesn’t disrupt jail protocols. The judge assented.

Wolf declined to comment after the hearing.

As previously reported, two eyewitnesses said Martin entered the rural Sheridan residence and fired a 9-mm pistol at Schiltz and Vissman. First responders arrived to find the residence burning, but Martin has not been charged with arson to date.