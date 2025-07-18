Sheriff: Sheridan murder suspect in custody

Law enforcement vehicle drives down 42nd road towards crime scene of double homicide on Thursday, July 17, 2025 in Sheridan. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The Sheridan man charged with murder in connection with two bodies found in a burning home Thursday morning in rural Sheridan is in custody, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald W Martin, of Sheridan, was charged Thursday afternoon with multiple counts of first-degree murder, according to La Salle County court records. At the time, he was not yet in custody, and the sheriff’s office said it considered him armed and dangerous.

The murder charges came amid a day-long investigation that began after first responders arrived at a rural Sheridan fire reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities confirmed later that two bodies were discovered – a third victim survived unspecified injuries and was hospitalized – at the scene.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the efforts of all assisting agencies who helped bring this case to a safe resolution,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.