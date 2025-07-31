Mendota Class of ’75 sets 50th Reunion during Sweet Corn Festival

The Mendota High School Class of 1975 is planning its 50th reunion during the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival, scheduled from Aug. 8-10.

The weekend kicks off with a “meet and greet” on Friday, Aug. 8, at Craig Pohl’s Bar and Grill. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the class will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Mendota High School to dedicate a maple tree planted in honor of the milestone, followed by a tour of the new high school.

Golfers will tee off at noon at the Mendota Golf Course, with the reunion dinner and festivities starting at 4 p.m. at the Mendota Golf Club.

The class is also inviting former teachers to join the evening celebration. On Sunday, Aug. 10, the class float will be featured in the Sweet Corn Festival Parade.

For more details, follow the reunion on Facebook @Mendota High School Class of 1975 or contact Kim (Gehant) Pohl at 815-830-0007 or Cherie (Spilman) Chandler at 815-910-5900.