IVCC staff gain insight from cultural exchange in the Netherlands

IVCC employees (from lef) Tina Hardy, Jill Urban Bollis and Amanda Cook Fesperman pose on the steps of Kings Palace in the Netherlands. The trio spent two weeks in the country this spring experiencing Dutch higher education and family life. They had hosted Dutch educators in the Illinois Valley last fall as part of the professional exchange program offered each year through IVCC. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Community College)

Three Illinois Valley Community College employees recently traveled to the Netherlands as part of a professional and cultural exchange, visiting colleges and exploring the country’s approach to sustainability, education and daily life.

Instructors Amanda Cook Fesperman and Jill Urban-Bollis and staff member Tina Hardy had hosted four Dutch educators last fall as part of a professional and cultural exchange and this spring it was their turn to stay with their new colleagues in the Netherlands.

They visited their hosts’ colleges, met professional colleagues, participated in family life and activities and toured local landmarks.

Hardy, who coordinates IVCC’s Center for Accessibility and Neurodiversity, appreciated the teamwork that framed the work with students.

“They provide many layers of support for students. The framework is systematic and coordinated,” he said.

Fesperman, who teaches political science and history and coordinates IVCC’s Study Abroad program, said the Dutch put a lot of time into making sure that all students succeed, supplying professional social workers, classroom aides, mentors and a lot of one-on-one time with students.

Urban-Bollis, who teaches psychology and education at IVCC, visited a vocational college that offered more than 95 different training courses.

She said that outside of two or three days in a classroom, students spent the rest of the week completing internships and learning hands-on.

At Aventus College, where Hardy and Fesperman’s hosts worked, a campus restaurant was run by students. Deluxe coffee machines were available everywhere.

“That seems trivial, but I found that to be a hub of collegiality. People gathered around them and talked. I loved that!” Hardy said.

Fesperman appreciated how the country welcomed and provided for an immigrant population.

“Some of the children had never been to school in their home countries because war or poverty made it impossible,” she said. “Now they learn the language and culture and can finish their education and get a job.”

“Everyone has the option to build or rebuild their lives with support,” Hardy said. “People help those in need with programs that offer them a boost while moving them toward independence.”

The Dutch value and practice sustainability, the women said. Bicycles outnumber cars, and many of those vehicles are electric-powered or hybrid. Visitors see few windmills but many solar panels. Composting and recycling are embraced by the populace.

“The Netherlands reminded me of Wisconsin: farms, fields, cows. There was a huge emphasis on cheese, too! What more could a Wisconsin girl want?!” Hardy said.