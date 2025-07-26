Students recognized at Bureau Valley July 2025 board meeting

The Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, July 23 at the District Office in Manlius. (BCR photo)

The Bureau Valley District 340 board met in regular session on Wednesday, July 23, at the District Office in Manlius.

Mr. Stabler recognized three outstanding Bureau Valley students for their recent accomplishments.

Toby Behrends placed seventh in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event at the Illinois State FFA Convention. She has been participating in FFA speech events since her freshman year and has worked diligently to achieve this honor.

Landon Hulsing not only set a new school record in the discus throw, but also placed first in the event at the IHSA state track and field meet. His throw marked the fourth-longest in the history of the event.

Logan Philhower became the first Bureau Valley baseball player to earn All-State team honors. He set three single-season records and will be recognized at a Chicago White Sox game later this season.

The BV Trap Shooting Team also shared their accomplishments from the year. Tracey and Casey Carton volunteered their time to work with students interested in competitive trap shooting. Seven students competed during the spring season. The team finished first in their conference and performed well at the state competition. Four students qualified for the National competition in Lansing, Michigan.

Chad Gripp, superintendent of Bradford schools, expressed his gratitude to the Bureau Valley district for welcoming and educating Bradford students. For the upcoming school year, 25 Bradford students are expected to attend Bureau Valley High School.

Following the closed session, the board reviewed reports from the principals and directors. In board action, the following was approved:

● Regular meeting minutes of June 25

● Activity account reports

● Monthly financial and treasurer’s reports

● Bureau Valley 340 bills

● Midwest Transit bus proposals

● Appointment of board committees 2025-27

● Resolution for authorization to spend

● Resolution for tentative budget authorization

● Milk bid of Prairie Farms for the 2025-26 school year

● BV North Activity and Imprest signatories, Emma Lange and Kristie Cady

● Postsecondary and Career Expectations framework

● First reading of strategic plan

● Executive session minutes of June 25

● Employment of Nicole Creekpaum as BV Wyanet pre-K parent coordinator, Bianca Kalapp as BV E/JH paraprofessional, Amber Nagel and Meri Kruger as BV E/JH food service staff, Emma Hansen and Ashley Lundeen as BVHS football cheer sponsor, volunteer Noel Warkins for BV JH football and baseball, and contracts for Kristie Cady, Kelsie Kluck, Sheri Litherland, Julie Platz, Duane Price and Philip Przybyla.

In another discussion, Mr. Stabler reported that the custodial and maintenance staff have been working hard over the summer. He thanked a local church group for assisting with outdoor clean-up projects at Wyanet and for removing weeds and updating the landscaping around the signs at the high school.

The district will be installing three new video scoreboards. The IHSA will require schools to have shot clocks. While the shot clocks will be purchased with District funds, the scoreboards will be funded through generous donations from the community. Central Bank, TCI, Marquis Energy and the BV Sports Boosters are providing the financial support for the scoreboards. These video boards will also be utilized during PE classes and school ceremonies and activities. The plan is to involve students in creating content and operating the boards during events.

Meetings have been held with the district architect, who has provided a draft plan for new classrooms and a gymnasium on the Manlius campus. The district needs additional space, and these new facilities will offer greater flexibility to meet future student needs.

Proceeds from recent bond issues were earmarked for capital improvements to support projects such as this. The district will purchase new buses.

Mr. Stabler informed the Board that federal title funds and Medicaid reimbursements are decreasing significantly — if received at all. The 21st Century Grant, which supports the after-school program, also is at risk. While the district has continued to lower the tax rate, financial challenges may lie ahead.

Board President Justin Yepsen requested that an agenda item be added for the August meeting regarding the demolition of the old Manlius Elementary building, noting that the building is now an eyesore. The district will need to plan for an alternate bus stop location. Fortunately, the building had already been abated, and the district architect is currently working on the bid process for this project and has conducted a walkthrough to review the utility connections.

The board announced the following resignations received since the June board meeting: Stephanie Galassi as BV Wyanet pre-K parent coordinator and Michelle Carr as BV E/JH food service staff.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20.