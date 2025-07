The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

North 2053rd Road will close Monday, July 28, for a culvert replacement about a quarter-mile east of E 1159th Road, roughly six miles west of Grand Ridge, according to a news release from the La Salle County Highway Department.

The closure is expected to last about one month, weather permitting, the release stated. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.