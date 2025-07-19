Granville UCC Plans rummage sale, ravioli booth for Granville Days

Mary Troglio, Diane Cimei, Sheila Haage and Chris Fiedler prepare for the Granville UCC Rummage sale. (Photo provided by Granville UCC)

Members and friends of Granville United Church of Christ are finalizing plans for the annual rummage sale, set to take place in Bonucchi Hall during Granville Days.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2. A light lunch will be available to buy Friday.

All items must go, and the public is encouraged to stop by and browse.

For questions or to volunteer, call Gayle at 815-866-6484.

Granville UCC will also host a booth during Granville Days on Friday, Aug. 1, serving ravioli in homemade sauce.