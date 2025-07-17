Two people confirmed dead in rural Sheridan; person of interest sought

Roads are blocked off in rural Sheridan after authorities have confirmed two people were found dead after first responders rushed to an early-morning fire Thursday in rural Sheridan. A suspect is being sought. (Kevin Solari)

Authorities have confirmed two people were found dead after first responders rushed to an early-morning fire Thursday in rural Sheridan. A suspect is being sought.

In an 8:45 a.m. update, Undersheriff David Ortiz of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest sought for questioning in the apparent double homicide is potentially armed and dangerous. While no lockdowns have been announced, Ortiz encouraged residents in and around Sheridan to stay alert for bulletins.

Ortiz said the cause of death is not yet confirmed. However, sources speaking on condition of anonymity because of the still-unfolding investigation said initial reports suggested death by gunfire.

First responders were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to a residential fire. After the fire was under control, two bodies were discovered inside.

Ortiz confirmed a manhunt is underway and said the sheriff’s office is being assisted by Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

A third victim has been reported but is alive and not wounded by gunfire. Ortiz said an individual was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries related to the incident, he said, but that victim was not wounded by gunfire. He declined to elaborate on the nature and extent of the injuries at this stage of the investigation.

This remains a developing story and will be updated as the investigation unfolds.