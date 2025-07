At least two people were killed, and a third reportedly was wounded, following an early-morning shooting Thursday in rural Sheridan. The suspect is at large.

No one is yet in custody, charged with a homicide. Two law enforcement sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of ongoing investigative efforts, confirmed a manhunt was launched in the early morning hours Thursday at an unspecified location in Sheridan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the investigation unfolds.