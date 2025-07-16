IVCC’s ‘Get Set’ program helps students transition to college

Get Set Coordinator Tina Hardy (right) leads the 2024 class in exercises and discussion. Get Set aims to bridge the gap between high school and college and help smooth the transition by introducing resources, building core academic skills and developing effective study habits. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Kyle Nehring, of Ottawa, wasn’t sure what to expect when he started classes at Illinois Valley Community College last fall, but the college’s Get Set transition program gave him the tools to succeed.

“Get Set showed me all the resources the college had and how to be effective using certain important skills,” Nehring said.

The free, one-week program helps new and returning students build confidence and develop college-ready skills like note-taking, time management, test preparation and navigating campus technology.

This year’s session runs July 28 to Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a news release, more than 70 students have completed the program since it started four years ago.

“Building confidence and connection before school starts really helps students on Day One,” Get Set coordinator Tina Hardy said in a news release. “They know their resources, have practiced key skills, and feel ready to tackle college.”

The program is open to recent high school grads and adult learners returning to school. Students attend in person, receive a resource binder and are paired up with a staff mentor for their first semester.

“College can be a big shift,” Hardy said. “We help students build routines and connections so they’re ready from the start.”

According to Peggy Schneider, IVCC Communications Coordinator, seats are still available and information is on their website.