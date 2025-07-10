‘Convoy Against Cancer’ Big Truck Show returns to Ladd on July 19

(File photo) Tow Trucks from Scholle's Towing & Body Shop in Peru park on Main Avenue on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Convoy Against Cancer Big Truck Show in Ladd. The show returns this year on Saturday, July 19, (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The 21st annual “Convoy Against Cancer” Big Truck Show is set to return to Ladd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, raising funds for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Main Street in downtown Ladd will be lined with a wide variety of trucks and vehicles, as Route 89 is temporarily rerouted to make space for the event. The show will feature everything from truck cranes, wreckers and fire trucks to pickups and antique farm tractors, with participants from across north central Illinois.

“The idea is to show off all the working vehicles that are important not only to their owners, but to all of us, for the part each plays in our day-to-day living,” said event organizer Phil Hocking in a news release.

Admission is free for spectators. Entry into the show is a donation to the American Cancer Society, and each participant will receive a dash plaque, courtesy of Graphic Electronics of Spring Valley.

In addition to the truck display, the event will feature music by DJ Gary Swanson, door prizes donated by local businesses, a 50/50 drawing, food vendors and event T-shirts for sale.

Hocking said the show has raised approximately $115,000 since its inception in 2003 and emphasized the strong sense of community it brings each year.

“We’ve gotten to know a lot of people who’ve come out every year with their trucks and entries. So many are here in memory or in honor of a loved one affected by cancer,” Hocking said in the release. “In a way, it’s like a homecoming every year.”

For entry or general information, call 815-488-8245 or 815-894-2092, or email hocking4@comcast.net.

The American Cancer Society works to eliminate cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. For more information or support, visit www.cancer.org or call 1-800-ACS-2345.