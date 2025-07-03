Finalists for 2024-25 BCR Female Athletes of the Year

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll is one of six finalists for the BCR 2024-25 BCR Female Athlete of the Year. She was a Class 2A State Track & Field qualifier and the BCR co-Basketball Player of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

One of these six finalists will be named as the 2024-25 BCR Female Athlete of the Year. Check back to see who it will be and look in Saturday’s BCR:

Lily Bosnich (St. Bede, jr.): Bosnich had a spectacular spring season that saw her net a pair of state runner-up finishes in track while playing a key role for the St. Bede softball team’s sectional finals run, earning All-State and First-Team All-BCR and Tri-County honors. The BCR Girls Track Athlete of the Year set Bureau County and Illinois Valley records while placing second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles in Class 1A. She also received All-BCR Honorable Mention in volleyball.

Lily Bosnich

Keighley Davis (Princeton, jr.): Davis was a co-BCR Player of the Year in basketball and a unanimous First-team Three Rivers East selection, averaging 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals. She became the sixth 1,000-point scorer in program history, ranked No. 4 with 1,157 points. In volleyball, she was named First-Team All-BCR and Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. She also played soccer.

Keighley Davis

Camryn Driscoll (Princeton, jr.): Driscoll was a co-BCR Player of the Year in basketball and a unanimous First-team Three Rivers East selection, averaging 13.9 points along with an area-best 3.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She qualified for the Class 2A State Track & Field finals for the third straight year as sectional champion in the 400 meters. She also received All-BCR Honorable Mention in volleyball.

Camryn Driscoll

Libby Endress (Bureau Valley, so.): The Storm sophomore was a First-Team All-BCR selection in both sports she played, volleyball and basketball. She was also named Second-Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference in both, averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals a game in basketball.

Libby Endress

Caroline Keutzer (Princeton, jr.): The Princeton junior was a First-Team All-BCR selection in volleyball and softball. Keutzer was a unanimous first-team Three Rivers East selection and named third-team ICA Class 2A All-State in softball, batting .391 with 28 runs scored with 13 stolen bases and 11 RBIs. She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference in volleyball.

Caroline Keutzer

Lily McClain (St. Bede, jr.): McLain was a First-Team All-BCR and Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference pick in basketball, averaging a team-high 12.6 points along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was also a Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference pick in softball and received All-BCR Honorable Mention in volleyball.

Lili McClain

Editor’s note: Athletes of the Year and finalists are chosen by a points system for receiving all-conference, all-area, Player of the Year and All-State honors.