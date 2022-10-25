$10 million bond set for Ohio, Ill. man charged with murder, home invasion

An Ohio, Ill. man was ordered held in Bureau County Jail on $10 million bond for allegedly shooting and killing a 69-year-old man Sunday and for home invasion, charges filed following an eight-hour standoff with police.
Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, of Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jerome Lauer.
The base sentence for murder is 20-60 years. With a sentencing provision including the use of a firearm, the sentence can be increased to a minimum of 45 years.
Home invasion carries a minimum time of six years and a maximum of 30 years. This count can also include a sentencing provision including the use of a firearm, bringing the minimum sentence to 21 years.
Pairadee’s charges also could carry a sentence of natural life based on protected classes of victims and other factors that would need to be proven in court.
Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick said in open court Tuesday local dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday saying Pairadee entered an Ohio home by force and took a 10-month-old child located in the home.
After Pairadee left the home, gunshots were heard and a witness told police they saw a man lying in the road as Pairadee left the area.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and discovered Lauer and his truck located nearby in park with the driver’s door open, leading investigators to believe Lauer pulled over his truck to speak to Pairadee.
Near Lauer’s body, deputies found two 9-mm shell casings. It was determined he had sustained two bullet wounds to the stomach and the forehead.
Briddick said the baby’s mother left work and took the baby from the home. Pairadee was later seen by sheriff’s police driving a vehicle into the garage at 206 E. Long St.
The police departments set up a perimeter shortly after 7 p.m. as efforts to get Pairadee to leave the home began through the means of telephone and loudspeaker.
After refusing, police obtained a search warrant after midnight Monday and gas canisters were dispensed, ending the hours-long standoff.
Briddick said during Pairadee’s interview with the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Pairadee told authorities he grabbed the gun and took the baby before he pulled the gun and shot the victim in the stomach and then the forehead.
The firearm was later located under the stairs of the home under the instruction of Pairadee, according to Briddick.
At the time of question, Pairadee was out on bond pending a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault. The next court date for those charges were set Oct. 28.
Briddick said the home Pairadee forcefully entered also was under a no-trespass order stemming from prior incidents.
No official representative has been appointed to Pairadee’s defense at this time. Pairadee was represented by the Bureau County Public Defender’s Office during Tuesday’s hearing.
Public Defender Eric May, who was present Tuesday, filed a motion for a mental fitness evaluation to determine is Pairadee is fit to defend himself.
Both parties agreed to this motion and an evaluation will be performed.
Pairadee’s case will be presented to the Bureau County Grand Jury on Nov. 18 and his next appearance in court will Nov. 28 for an arraignment or a pretrial hearing.