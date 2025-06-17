Logan’s Oasis reaches fundraising goal for playground with $36K donation from Constellation

Kaibrey and Kaison Crank, play in a open grassy area where the future home of Logan's Oasis Playground will be built on Monday, June 16, 2025 at Marilla Park in Streator. Their father, Logan, died in an accident in 2023 at age 26. Ground for the playground will be broken this summer. Constellation, La Salle Clean Energy Center donated $36,000 to the project. A fund is also established through Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. Logan's Oasis is a non-for-profit organization with a beautiful mission to build a playground in Logan's memory that celebrates joy, inclusion and community at Marilla Park. (Scott Anderson)

After over a year of planning and fundraising, Logan’s Oasis Organization has completed its fundraising goal - thanks in large part to a $36,000 donation from energy company Constellation to support a new inclusive playground at Marilla Park in Streator.

The donation is the largest single contribution to the project and was officially announced Monday during a ceremony at the future playground site.

The small ceremony included the Crank family, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation president Fran Brolley, Streator Mayor Tara Bedei and representatives from Constellation.

(From left) Bucky Crank, Melissa Crank, Kaibrey Crank, Kaison Crank, Constellation Energy employees Val Runner, Amanda Grabowski, John Van Fleet, and Abby Huff, Streator mayor Tara Bedei and Edward Jones financial advisor Gary Wheeler pose for a photo at the site of a future playground of Logan's Oasis on Monday, June 16, 2025 at Marilla Park in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Logan Crank, who died in an accident two years ago, was a father who loved taking his children, Kaibrey and Kaison, to local parks to watch them play. His passing inspired his mother, Melissa Crank, to launch Logan’s Oasis and build a project in his memory while also serving the community.

Melissa, the organizer behind Logan’s Oasis Organization, said the donation accelerates the construction timeline, with the playground now expected to be completed in August.

“We’ve worked our behinds off on this more than anyone would know,” Crank said. “It’s been exhausting, but we’ve been very determined to bring this to the community in Logan’s memory and in dedication to his children.”

Fran Brolley, president and CEO of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation which is acting as fiscal sponsor for Logan’s Oasis, praised Crank’s commitment to the project.

“Sometimes people come forward to us with an idea and a dream... but Missy (Melissa) has really followed through on it,” Brolley said. “It’s been just remarkable to see what she’s been able to accomplish in less than a year.”

Brolley said Crank and her family took the lead in applying for the Constellation grant, with the foundation stepping in to help complete the necessary paperwork. The application was approved within weeks.

Val Runner, a Constellation spokesperson, said the donation was “an example of Constellation’s commitment to the community and to projects that matter to local residents.”

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei called the playground a “wonderful” addition that will be the city’s largest and bring new life to Marilla Park.

“I can’t help but applaud the grassroots effort from this family,” Bedei said. “Melissa put her heart and soul into bettering the community from a personal tragedy. She’s doing it for the kids in Streator, but it’s also for her family.”

An aerial photo showing the site of a future playground of Logan's Oasis on Monday, June 16, 2025 at Marilla Park in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Melissa and Bucky Crank, Logan’s father, said Logan would be proud of how far the project has come, and feels his spirit has guided the effort from the beginning.

“I feel like Logan’s been with us just the whole time, pushing, saying, ‘You can do this, you can do this,’” Melissa said.

The playground will feature inclusive equipment for children of all abilities, including wheelchair-accessible features and an autism interaction area.

Melissa mentioned that inclusivity was particularly important to her after hearing one of her students, who uses a wheelchair, say they couldn’t do anything during the summer.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m building a park soon and I’m going to make sure you can play on it too,’” she said.

For more updates on the project, visit Logan’s Oasis Organization’s Facebook page.