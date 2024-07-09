Logan Crank’s family aims to install new playground at Streator’s Marilla Park in his memory

Melissa Crank and her family gather for a photo Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Marilla Park in Streator. Melissa started Logans Oasis Organization and plans to install a playground at the park. She is pictured with (from left) Bucky Crank, father of Logan Crank; Kaibrey Crank, daughter of Logan Crank; and Kaison Crank, son of Logan Crank. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Melissa Crank and her family are turning a personal tragedy into a heartfelt initiative: Logan’s Oasis Organization.

Named after her late son, Logan Crank, the nonprofit organization has plans to install a playground at Streator’s Marilla Park in his memory.

“This project is helping me and my family heal. We’re doing this in memory of my son and his dedication to the children that he left behind.” — Melissa Crank, founder of Logan's Oasis Organization

Logan, a father who enjoyed taking his children, Kaibrey and Kaison, to playgrounds, inspired Melissa to give back to the community after he died in an accident last summer, Melissa said.

“He absolutely loved taking his children to the park,” Melissa Crank said. “That was quality time they spent with him and they can remember that forever when the new playground comes in.”

Melissa Crank and her family pose for a photo at Marilla Park in Streator on July 3, 2024. (From left) Bucky Crank, Melissa Crank, Zayden Boyer, Will Veach, Caitlin Veach, Aubree Goralczyk, Kaibrey Crank and Kaison Crank are pictured. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Crank shared that beyond Logan regularly bringing his children to the park, she and her son often wondered why Marilla Park didn’t have a playground. After consideration, she found a fitting way to honor his memory while fulfilling a need for the community in Streator.

“I was looking for the right thing to do in his memory,” Crank said. “And I 100% believe that this is exactly what he would want and what the community needs.”

With the support of local donors and volunteers, Logan’s Oasis Organization has made significant strides in fundraising so far, Crank said. She is seeking to work with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to set up a fiscal sponsorship, which if an account is set up, individuals will be able to make donations through the foundation.

The playground is slated to be up by as early as spring 2025, with the city of Streator looking to help with its installation.

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said Marilla Park is utilized by the community for various events and a new playground is a welcome addition.

“I go to Marilla Park almost every weekend and there’s always something going on,” Bedei said. “So it would be really nice to have more for the families and kids there.”

Designed with inclusivity in mind, the new playground aims to accommodate children of all abilities. Features such as handicapped-accessible equipment and an autism interaction area are possible features.

With plans to break ground by spring or summer 2025, Melissa and her family are determined to create a lasting legacy for Logan, his children and a new welcoming space for Streator’s children.

For more information or updates, go to Logan’s Oasis Organization on Facebook.