EPA reaches $500K settlement with Eakas Corp. in Peru

Eakas Corporation in Peru will pay $520,200 in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations to the Clean Air Act. (Scott Anderson)

Eakas Corporation in Peru will pay $520,200 in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations to the Clean Air Act.

The EPA announced the settlement in a Friday news release.

“Today’s settlement is consistent with EPA’s first pillar: Clean Air, Land, and Water for Every American through the reduction of hazardous air pollution,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel said. “The settlement will also resolve years of violations and will ensure the company implements monitoring and repair best practices.”

Eakas produces various plastic and metal parts for the automotive industry.

According to the news release, the EPA alleges that the facility exceeded volatile organic compound emission limits from the paint lines used to coat materials for protective or decorative purposes. EPA also alleges Eakas failed to comply with record-keeping requirements.

In addition to the fine, the company will install a new VOC emission control device and repair an existing VOC emission control device to reduce emissions.

According to the news release, when VOCs evaporate in the atmosphere, they can combine with other gasses to create ground-level ozone. Exposure to ground-level ozone can lead to respiratory problems and can aggravate conditions such as asthma or cause reduced lung function.

To learn more about the Clean Air Act, visit EPA’s website.