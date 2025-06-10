Streator locals to reopen West Side Cafe

Two Streatorites reopened the West Side Cafe, 101 Armory Court, on Monday, June 9, 2025, after it closed less than a year ago. (Photo provided by Derek Barichello)

Two Streatorites reopened the West Side Cafe, 101 Armory Court, this week.

Jeff and Ginger Walter opened the cafe Monday after it closed less than a year ago.

“Jeff loved eating there twice a week and really missed the place,” Ginger said.

Both born and raised in Streator, Jeff is a salesman for Anthony Lift Gates in Pontiac and Ginger is an insurance agent for Shelter Insurance in Streator.

West Side’s hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Breakfast is served from 6 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ginger said breakfast is popular among the locals, especially the biscuits and gravy. The restaurant also was famous for its burgers and fries. Also, back by popular demand, is Meatloaf Monday and cream over chicken on Thursdays.

Dine in or carry out is available. West Side can be reached at 815-822-9006.

