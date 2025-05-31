Illinois Valley PADS temporarily relocating to former YMCA during construction of new shelter

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter will temporarily relocate to the old Ottawa YMCA on Jackson St. while construction finishes on their new facility. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, or Illinois Valley PADS, is temporarily moving its Ottawa operations to the former YMCA building on Jackson Street while construction begins on a new shelter facility.

Illinois Valley PADS expects to operate out of the YMCA building for between 14 months and two years while the new shelter is built.

Construction may begin as soon as this fall on the new facility, Illinois Valley PADS Executive Director Carol Alcorn said.

The organization plans to use the second floor of the former YMCA, which includes space for overnight accommodations, a kitchen and showers.

Planned renovations include roof repairs; installation of a kitchen; the creation of designated sleeping areas; and updates to electrical systems and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The total cost for the renovations is estimated at $80,000, according to a news release.

“This temporary relocation allows us to continue serving those in need without interruption,” Alcorn said. “We are grateful to the city of Ottawa and the community for supporting this next step.”

The Ottawa City Council approved the move during its meeting last week after a positive recommendation from the Plan Commission.

The lease has been signed, and renovation work will begin soon.

The work will not affect operations at the Peru shelter, which is open for day and overnight services Aug. 1 through May 31 and day services only in June and July.

Alcorn thanked the boards of both the YMCA and Illinois Valley PADS for their efforts in making the agreement possible.

“With your help, we can cross the finish line,” Alcorn said. “Together, we are building more than a shelter – we are building hope.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit the organization’s website or call 815-224-3047.