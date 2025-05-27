The Z-Tour to ride June 21 in Princeton

Registration is now open for the 13th Annual Z Tour Bike Ride, rolling into Princeton on Saturday, June 21 to support the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton. (Mike vaughn)

Registration is open for the 13th annual Z Tour Bike Ride rolling into Princeton on Saturday, June 21.

This charity ride supports the Zearing Child Enrichment Center while offering some of the best cycling routes in North-Central Illinois — featuring scenic roads, rolling hills and peaceful stretches along Bureau Creek and the Hennepin Canal.

The 2025 ride routes are well-marked and fully supported. All routes begin and end at Princeton’s Zearing Park.

White Route, 10 miles: A great option for families and newer riders, featuring a rest stop at Hornbaker Gardens. Marked with white bikes.

Green Route, 30 miles: A scenic ride through the countryside at a relaxed pace. Marked with green bikes.

Blue Route, 50 miles: A balanced challenge, offering all the beauty of the 30-mile route with extra miles for those wanting more. Marked with blue bikes.

Yellow Route, 66 miles: For those looking to push themselves with rolling hills and an extra rest stop. Marked with yellow bikes.

Polka-Dot Route, 64 miles (Mixed Surface): A gravel adventure with pavement, dirt, and maybe a little mud. Minimum 28c tires recommended. Marked with red bikes.

Routes may change before the event. The 100-mile route will not be available this year.

Follow the Z-Tour on Facebook at facebook.com/ztourbikeride for updates and at ztour.org.

You can register online before midnight on June 19 for faster check-in and lower pricing. Walk-up registration is available from 5 to 8 a.m. Friday and 5:45 to 9 a.m. Saturday, but there will be longer wait times.

Check in at Zearing Park is required for safety. All other riders should start no later than 9 a.m. Helmets are required.

A light breakfast will be offered from 5:45 to 11 a.m. at Zearing Park.

Meal tickets will be distributed at check-in and for the end-of-ride meal at Beef and Ag Days at Soldiers and Sailors Park