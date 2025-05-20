25-year-old Long Point man killed in rollover crash near Flanagan

A Long Point man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash just north of Flanagan, according to the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

Daryn Kacvinsky, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which occurred about 12:16 a.m. near the intersection of 300 East Road and 2100 North Road.

Authorities said Kacvinsky was driving a blue Chevrolet Cruze south on 300 East Road when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a culvert and rolled.

The car came to rest just south of 2100 North Road.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Flanagan Fire Department, Gridley EMS, Illinois State Police, SELCAS and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and currently are investigating the crash.