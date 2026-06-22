Brush pickup starts today in Yorkville, must have brush stacked parallel to roadside

(file photo) Starting Monday, June 22, the city of Yorkville is collecting brush pick-up. All brush must be stacked parallel to the roadside. If your brush is stacked perpendicular, like the photo, it will not be picked up. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

Starting today, Yorkville city staff is coming around on tractors collecting brush pick-up stacked beside the roadway.

To ensure efficient pick-up services, the city provided some guidelines on how to best ensure your brush is taken away. The city’s public works department is collecting the brush.

All brush must be stacked parallel to the curb or street. This helps the tractors better pick up all the brush and debris. Anything that is not stacked parallel to the street or curb will not be picked up, according to a city post.

The stacks of brush must be placed free from obstacles so the tractors can easily scoop it up. This means away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, and nearby trees.

Brush must be broken down into smaller pieces. Staff will not pick up entire trees or large bushes and shrubs.

Only brush will be picked up by city staff. The workers will not pick up yard waste, including if it’s already in bags. The city said any yard waste in bags should be placed out for pick-up on a normal garbage day.

No lumber, fencing, or any other items outside of brush will be picked up by city staff.