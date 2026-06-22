Dixon mobile home explosion sends 1 to hospital with ‘significant injuries’

NICOR employees work in the area after a house explosion Monday, June 22, 2026, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

An explosion at a manufactured home in a Dixon mobile home park sent one resident to the hospital Monday morning and prompted an evacuation of the entire community due to elevated gas levels.

The Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched at 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Estates Road in Chateau Estates off Anchor Road in Dixon for the reported explosion. One person who was inside the home suffered significant injuries and was transported to OSF Saint Katherine Medical Center in Dixon, according to a news release from the city of Dixon.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Dixon City and Rural fire and police respond to a house explosion Monday, June 22, 2026, on Estates Road in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Officials declined to release additional information about the individual’s condition at this time. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Gas levels remain elevated in the park, and first responders are in the process of evacuating the entire Chateau Estates community. Nicor Gas is on scene assisting with gas monitoring and safety operations.

The park includes about 106 addresses and an estimated 300 to 400 residents. Residents are being asked to leave immediately when contacted by emergency personnel.

An emergency shelter has been established at Reagan Middle School, Reagan Mass Transit District is providing transportation for residents who need it, and Advance EMS is assisting residents with disabilities or medical needs.

Anchor Road from Route 38 to Route 52 is closed until further notice. The public is asked to avoid the Chateau Estates area to allow first responders to safely manage the scene.

Dixon City Fire is leading incident command, with support from the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Dixon Police Department, Dixon Public Works, Nicor Gas, Reagan Mass Transit District, Advance EMS, Dixon Public Schools, and various mutual aid fire departments and emergency response partners.