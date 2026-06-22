Person airlifted after crash in Crystal Lake

A person was airlifted after a crash in Crystal Lake early Friday morning, officials announced Monday.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called to the area of Surrey Lane and Abbington Drive around 1 a.m. Friday for a “reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment,” fire officials said.

Crews arrived within five minutes, finding “a single-vehicle crash with the occupant trapped inside,” according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

Firefighters began extricating the person, which took around 15 minutes. The person was treated on scene and taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

Fire personnel requested a medical helicopter to meet the ambulance crew at the hospital because of the person’s injuries. The fire department did not give any further details about the person.

Care was transferred to the LifeNet flight crew, which took the patient to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, according to the release.