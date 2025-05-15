Engle Lane Theatre to present ‘The Wedding Singer’ May 18-23

Engle Lane Theatre will present The Wedding Singer, a musical comedy set in the 1980s, from Sunday, May 18, through Friday, May 23.

Based on the Adam Sandler film, the musical follows Robbie Hart, a New Jersey wedding singer whose heartbreak threatens to derail his career - until he meets Julia, a waitress engaged to the wrong guy.

Directed by Dan Schweizer, the show features a live pit orchestra and a cast performing a score that celebrates the music and style of the 1980s.

The show will open with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, followed by evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, through Friday, May 23.

All performances will take place at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road in Streator.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the theater’s website.