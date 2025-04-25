Earlville drive-in sets opening weekend lineup

The Route 34 Drive-In in Earlville opens this weekend.

In the off season, the drive-in underwent upgrades and repairs including screen repairs, concession stand equipment updates and electrical updates.

Staff will be selling drive-in merchandise this season with the profits going toward repairs and needed upgrades for the drive-in. The merchandise also will be available online at https://store.34drivein.com.

“The Amateur” and “Captain America: Brave New World” are scheduled to be shown over the weekend. To see the lineup of movies, visit 34drivein.com.

