April 25, 2025
Earlville drive-in sets opening weekend lineup

Drive-in underwent upgrades in off season

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
The sun sets over the Route 34 Drive-in on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Earlville. The Drive-In theater opened for the season this weekend.

The Route 34 Drive-In in Earlville opens this weekend.  (Scott Anderson)

The Route 34 Drive-In in Earlville opens this weekend.

In the off season, the drive-in underwent upgrades and repairs including screen repairs, concession stand equipment updates and electrical updates.

Staff will be selling drive-in merchandise this season with the profits going toward repairs and needed upgrades for the drive-in. The merchandise also will be available online at https://store.34drivein.com.

“The Amateur” and “Captain America: Brave New World” are scheduled to be shown over the weekend. To see the lineup of movies, visit 34drivein.com.

