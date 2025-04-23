Streator man wanted for fatal Easter shooting

A Streator man has been charged with murder in the Easter Sunday shooting that killed a teen and injured two others, both of whom were discharged from a hospital.

Tyler D. Skerett, 30, was charged late Wednesday morning with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, as well as four felony firearm charges.

La Salle County prosecutors have not yet disclosed his full sentencing range and whether Skerett faces extended or consecutive prison sentences if convicted. However, the controlling charge is murder, which carries a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years.

Skerett was not in custody as of noon Wednesday.

Details still are emerging; but the shooting investigation was elevated into a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old died from his injuries. Two others were injured but subsequently discharged, Streator police confirmed Tuesday.

According to newly release court files, Skerett is accused of firing a 10 mm handgun, killing the teen (the deceased was listed only by his initials) and striking two adults, one in the hand and one in the arm.

The fatal injuries were sustained at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at Main and Sterling streets. Streator police observed evidence that confirmed multiple shots were fired in this area. Two vehicles were identified as being involved.

Anyone with information on Skerett should call the Streator police at 815-672-3111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.