Teen dies in Streator shooting, arriving to emergency room in 1 of 2 vehicles involved, police say

Police close off the intersection of Sterling and Main streets on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to investigate a shooting. In a news release issued at 7 a.m. Monday, Streator police reported a 17-year-old died while two others were listed in fair condition. (Derek Barichello)

A shooting investigation in Streator is now a homicide investigation. A teenager – one of three occupants in a vehicle involved – died from injuries sustained in the gunfire.

In a news release issued at 7 a.m. Monday, Streator police reported a 17-year-old died while two others were listed in fair condition.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said authorities were not yet ready to release the identity of the deceased. The case is under active investigation, he said, but a news conference or update was not expected soon.

The fatal injuries were sustained at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at Main and Sterling streets. Streator police observed evidence that confirmed multiple shots were fired in this area. Two vehicles were identified as being involved.

“One of the vehicles involved was located at OSF Center for Health in Streator. Three occupants of this vehicle sustained injuries. A 17-year-old passenger of this vehicle was pronounced deceased at the (emergency room). The other two subjects that were injured are listed in fair condition.”

The Streator Police Department requests anyone with information on this incident to contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111. Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and more updates will be released as more information becomes available.