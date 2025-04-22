2 injured in Streator shooting released from hospital

Two people injured in Easter Sunday gunfire have been released from the hospital, Streator police confirmed Tuesday. (Derek Barichello)

Two people injured in Easter Sunday gunfire have been released from the hospital, Streator police confirmed Tuesday.

“Our investigators along with other assisting agencies are still following up on leads in order to accurately identify any persons of interest,” Deputy Chief Robert Wood said in a Tuesday update.

As previously reported, shots were fired at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at Main and Sterling streets. Streator police observed evidence that confirmed multiple shots were fired in this area. Two vehicles were identified as being involved.

Streator police reported early Monday a 17-year-old died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro has said authorities were not yet ready to release the identity of the deceased. The case is under active investigation, he said.

The Streator Police Department requests anyone with information on this incident to contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.