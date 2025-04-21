Streator mayor encourages ‘open conversation, healing and action’ as city addresses shootings

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei issued a message Sunday, April 20, 2025, after a shooting near the corner of Sterling and Main streets. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said bringing change in the wake of a recent shooting Sunday will take a unified effort from residents.

Bedei issued the message Sunday after a shooting near the corner of Sterling and Main streets. Police closed the intersection for its investigation and a heavy police presence was seen in front of OSF Center for Health-Streator.

Police have not released any details on the shooting, only confirming that it occurred and an investigation was underway. Bedei anticipates a news release will be issued Monday.

“This Easter weekend, a time meant for peace, renewal and hope, our Streator community was instead faced with violence,” Bedei said.

Bedei encouraged residents to support police in their investigation and thanked them for their patience.

“This moment calls for unity, compassion and a renewed commitment to peace,” Bedei said. “To change our community, it will take the entire community. I’m asking for your help. I urge community groups, and residents to come together in open conversation, healing and action.”

In October, more than 100 residents attended a meeting at City Hall with Police Chief John Franklin, Deputy Chief Robert Wood, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Goode to discuss gun violence last summer and fall.

Bedei said she will share resources over the next few days and work to answer questions from residents.

“Easter reminds us that even in the darkest moments, light can rise again,” Bedei said. “Let that be true for Streator.”