L-P baseball beats Sterling, L-P softball sweeps Belvidere North: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Baseball

La Salle-Peru 9, Sterling 4: Kaedin Bond and Grey Ernat both went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Cavs to victory in LaSalle.

Jentz Watson added two hits and a RBI for the Cavs with starter Tyler Spelich (2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 K) pitching four innings for the win.

Alleman 6, St. Bede 4: The Pioneers struck for six runs in the third inning and made it stand up to hand the Bruins (10-1) their first defeat.

Gus Burr led the Bruins with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Aidan Mullane had a hit and RBI.

Putnam County 12, Newark 2: The Panthers (11-1) made quick work of the Norsemen on the strength of a 7-run third-inning.

Johnathon Stunkel (two RBIs) and Drew Carlson (three RBIs) powered the Panthers to victory with homers and two hits on the day. Maddox Poole and Traxton Mattingly (RBI) also had two hits.

AJ Furar pitched just ⅔innings in relief for the win. Jaden Stoddard (1 ⅔IP) started while Kade Zimmerlein pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Princeton 12, Sherrard 6: Nolan Kloepping had four hits with two RBIs while Ace Christiansen had three hits, including a double, triple and RBI, as Princeton won the battle of the Tigers at Sherrard.

Jordan Reinhardt (two RBIs), Ryan Jagers and Tyler Forristall (RBI) each had two hits with Will Lott and Noah LaPorte collecting two RBIs each.

Braden Shaw went 4⅔ innings for the win, allowing eight hits, six runs (three earned) and four walks with three strikeouts. Jagers pitched 2 ⅓scoreless innings in relief.

Bureau Valley 13-11, Knoxville 1-6 : The Storm completed the doubleheader sweep, scoring 24 runs on 28 hits on the day.

The Storm (11-4) scored 13 runs on 13 hits to take the opener. Bryce Helms led the Storm hit parade with three hits with Elijah Endress (two RBIs), Logan Philhower (three RBIs) and Drake Taylor adding two each.

Philhower scattered four hits with seven strikeouts for the win.

Blake Foster and Taylor each had two hits and two RBIs with Tyce Barkman and Landsen Birdsley also adding two hits with a RBI.

In the nightcap, the Storm came back with 15 hits, led by Taylor, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Bryce Helms (RBI), Philhower (RBI), Foster (double, two RBIs), Barkman (double, RBI) and Birdsley (RBI) all had two hits while Brock Rediger collected two RBIs.

BV threw four pitchers with Foster, the starter, going three innings for the win.

Track and field

At Mendota: Mariyah Elam won the 300 hurdles (47.53) and high jump (1.63 meters) for the sixth-place Mendota girls in their own Gooden Invite.

Other area girls winners were BV’s Elise House in the 400 (1:01.38) and Landry Hitzler in the shot (10.10 meters) and Amboy’s Grace Althaus in the long jump (4.71) and Emily Sachs in the discus (32.54) and 4x100 relay (52.56).

Michael Beckett won the long jump (6.36) and triple jump (12.88) for sixth-place Fieldcrest in the boys meet while teammate Caleb Krischel won the 1,600 (4:37.12).

Other area winners were Landon Hulsing for third-place Bureau Valley in the discus (47.70), Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:09.92) and Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (42.58) for fourth-place Princeton’ and Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos in the 400 (50.38).

El Paso-Gridley won both the boys and girls crowns.

At LaSalle: L-P’s Eli Sines won the 100 (12.58), 200 (26.04) and 100 hurdles (15.41) for the Cavs (161), who came up short to Rochelle (165) in their Cavs Invite.

Other winners for the L-P girls were Delani Dugan in the 800 (2:33.93), Aniya Lumpkins in the long jump (4.86) and the 4x200 relay (1:55.74) of Kiera Mertes, Phoebe Shetterly, Mady Putman and Lumpkins.

In the boys’ meet, L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 800 meters in 2:00.13 for the Cavs, who placed sixth (69). The Cavs also claimed seconds in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Girls soccer

At Princeton: The Tigresses placed fourth in their own invitational at Little Siberia Field, falling to Beecher in the third-place match.

Princeton opened with a 3-1 win over Streator before falling to Dixon 2-0.

Orion-Sherrard beat Dixon by penalty kicks for the championship.

Softball

La Salle-Peru 1-4, Belvidere North 0-3: Anna Riva delivered a walk-off single to left to bring home Karmen Piano in the bottom of the 11th for a 1-0 win in the opener.

Piano led the Cavs (12-3) with two hits.

Taylor Vescogni (9 IP, 5 H, 14 strikeouts) and Claire Boudreau (2 IP, 1 K), the winner in relief, combined for a 5-hit shutout.

In Game 2, Thome went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI and Piano added two hits while Chamberlain doubled.

Boudreau (6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 K) picked up her second win of the day in circle, shutting the Blue Thunder out through the first six innings. Callie Mertes (2 H, 1 ER) came on two record the final two outs

Sherrard 5, Princeton 3: Sherrard took a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on to beat the Tigers from Princeton.

Keely Lawson and Kelsea Klingenberg each had two hits while Avah Oertel went 1 for 3 with a RBI, Addi Parry and Piper Hansen both went 1 for 1 with a RBI.

Oertel, the starting and losing pitcher, took the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.

Bureau Valley 5-14, Princeville 6-3: Bureau Valley stormed back from a 6-5 loss in the opener with 17 hits to take Game 2 14-3. The Storm put the exclamation mark on by scoring nine runs in the sixth to put the 10-run rule in play.

Benavidez (RBI) led the Storm with three hits, including a pair of doubles, with Carly Reglin (two doubles, three RBIs), Haage (RBI), Emma Stull (three RBIs), Kloey Trujillo (two RBIs) and Marshall (RBI) adding two each.

Mallery Maubach scattered five hits with two earned runs and five strikeouts for the win.

The Princes scored four runs in the fifth inning to ride to a 6-5 win in the opener.

Sadie Bailey went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and RBI in the leadoff hole. Maubach (two RBIs) and Trujillo also had two hits. Reglin (7 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 7 K) was tagged for the loss.

College baseball

IVCC 13-7, Kishwaukee 2-1: The Eagles (9-20) swept the Kougars at Schweickert Stadium in Peru, winning 13-2 and 7-1.

IVCC scored four runs in the sixth for a run-rule, 13-2 win in the opener. Jaydon Riggs went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Matthew Reksnis (two RBIs) and Max Cook (RBI) each added two hits.

Bo Thomas scattered three hits for the win.

In the nightcap, Brady Romagnoli, Nolan VanDuzer (two doubles, RBI) and Cook each had two hits and Sawyer Laffoon went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Ethan Plym went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts.

College softball

IVCC 11, McHenry County 0: Ava Lambert threw a five-hit shutout to pitch the Eagles to victory in its tournament at Peck Park in Ottawa. Emma Augustine (four RBIs) and Ava Moriarty (two RBIs) both homered and Callee Baker drove in two runs.

IVCC 6, Lake County 0: Maddy Pangrcic went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs to lead the Eagles to a win in Saturday’s nightcap.

The Eagles will return to action on Sunday against Waubonsee at 1 p.m. and Moraine Valley at 3 p.m.