Podcast: Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown reflects on dramatic rescue at Starved Rock

Firefighters carry a patient out of French Canyon who fell 20-30 feet on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) prompted rope and rescuers as far as Marseilles and Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Editor Derek Barichello interviews Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown talking about his team’s effort in the rescue of a mother, father and son from an April 1 fall at Starved Rock State Park.

Emergency crews rescued a family who fell on April 1 at French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

About 5:57 p.m. that day, emergency responders were called to Starved Rock after a 7-year-old child with special needs accidentally fell almost 30 feet onto the sandstone floor of the French Canyon.

You can listen the podcast here, download it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.