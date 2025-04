Three people are being rescued Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after a reported fall at French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Emergency crews are rescuing three individuals who reportedly fell Tuesday at French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

The reported fall is about 20 to 30 feet.

Two individuals are being taken by medical helicopter to regional hospitals.

Shaw Local News Network will update the story with more information as it becomes available.