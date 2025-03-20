Waltham sets graduation for May 21

Wednesday, the Waltham Elementary School board announced graduation will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 – the board meets the same day at 5:30 p.m. – and students will be dismissed for summer vacation May 28. (Scott Anderson)

Utica residents, mark your calendars: Waltham Elementary has some big dates coming up.

Wednesday, the Waltham Elementary School board announced graduation will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 – the board meets the same day at 5:30 p.m. – and students will be dismissed for summer vacation May 28.

But the date that looms largest on the school calendar is Tuesday, April 1. That’s the day Utica-area voters decide whether to fund an expansion to ease Waltham’s crowding.

Waltham will make its case for a 38-cent tax increase with an open house Thursday, March 27. Visitors can tour the building at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 6:15 p.m.

“It’s the final opportunity to gain the facts about the necessary expansion here at Waltham,” Superintendent Kristi Eager said.

Waltham has had capacity issues for years. To remedy this, the district proposed an addition that would include a new preschool wing, a junior high wing, multipurpose room as well as more parking.

After months of discussion, Waltham voted in December to adopt a resolution seeking $9.96 million for a building addition to ease the Utica school’s space constraints.

Waltham anticipates a 38-cent increase to fund it. According to a Shaw Media projection, Utica Mayor David Stewart, who last year paid Waltham $1,636 (total tax bill: $4,246) faced an 11% jump to $1,814.