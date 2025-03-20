Princeton’s Keighley Davis, Camryn Driscoll feed off chemistry together

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll (left) and Keighley Davis pose for a photo in Prouty Gym on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. They are the 2024-2025 co-BCR Girls Basketball Players of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Camryn Driscoll and Keighley Davis started playing basketball together in the fifth grade.

They have a knack for knowing what each other is going to do and wouldn’t know what to do without one another.

They teamed up to lead Princeton to a share of a Three Rivers Conference East Division championship and a third straight appearance in a regional championship game.

Both were unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference.

For all of their accomplishments, they, naturally, share the 2024-25 BCR co-girls Basketball Players of the Year honors.

“In each of their three years in high school, Keighley and Camryn have been instrumental in leading the team to 20-win seasons and playing for a regional championship. They are both incredibly athletic, but bring their own unique skill sets to the game,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said.

“They have both continued to grow as leaders of the team in their approach, character and encouragement. It is easy to follow their footsteps in terms of work ethic and talent, but my challenge to them has been to lead with encouragement, be vocal, keep the team positive and energized and they have continued to exceed expectations.”

Davis and Driscoll got their start playing together on the travel team Davis' dad, Spencer, put together in the fifth grade. They have led their teams to conference championships for five straight seasons, beginning with an undefeated title in the seventh grade at Logan through this year’s share of the Three Rivers East title with Kewanee.

“We’ve done a lot together and won conference every year in school we’ve played,” Driscoll said.

Princeton's Keighley Davis (left) and Camryn Driscoll pose for a photo in Prouty Gym on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. They are the 2024-2025 co-BCR Girls Basketball Players of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

It’s a chemistry that they’ve built together that leads to their individual and team successes.

“We have the chemistry that clicks, looking for the pass and knowing they’re going to be there,” Davis said.

“I get the steals and she’s always up the court and just throw it up there. It’s always been like that,” Driscoll said.

They also have trust in one another.

“I think just knowing she can take the shot and knowing that we can depend on her to get a last-minute shot. Defense she’s pretty good at, having her right there to trap or anything,” Davis said.

“She is probably the best defender I’ve played with before and she’s the best at pushing the floor that I’ve played with,” Driscoll said. “It’s really important to have people on your team like that because there’s times in the game we need a moment to get going on a run and she’s good at that and always seems to be a part of those moments.”

Both were pretty pleased with how the season went.

“There’s definitely ups and downs and probably places we’d rather be than where we ended. It was a good season,” Davis said.

“I feel like we kept our goals staying up in conference,” Driscoll said. “There were some rough patches that we went through, but felt like we worked really hard in practice and grinded through and improved a lot.”

Driscoll was the leading scorer in the area, averaging 13.9 points along with an area-best 3.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Gonigam said Driscoll really stepped her game this season.

“Camryn specializes in handling the ball and has excellent court vision. She is our most efficient scorer, she has a nice 3-point shot, she can make free throws consistently, and this year we saw her take the ball to the basket much more,” she said. “She had a lot of success doing this as teams know her as a shooting threat, driving lanes opened up for her and she showed she can finish against players much bigger than her.”

Davis averaged 13.7 points, 8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals, a force on both offense and defense, Gonigam said.

“Keighley offers some height and rebounds the ball very well. She can play in the post, but can also drive to the basket with a very quick step, so she is tough for other teams to defend,” she said. “Keighley is great at anticipating the ball defensively and can cause a lot of havoc creating turnovers and getting steals. This leads her to where she can put up a lot of points quickly and that is in the open floor. She is very good on the fast break, whether that is sprinting the court and scoring for herself or pushing the ball upcourt to her teammates.”

The Princeton duo will make history next season as early as the first game.

Davis became the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 points this season, ranked No. 4 with 1,157 points, and will take aim on Tiah Romagnoli’s program record of 1,506. Driscoll will join her next season, needing just 14 points to join the club. They would be the first set of PHS girls from the same class to reach 1,000 points, following the boys class of 2023 with Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis, Keighley’s brother.

“I didn’t even know. That’s really exciting. That doesn’t happen often,” Driscoll said.

They share the same goal for next season. After falling in the regional final three straight years, Driscoll says “win regionals,” while Davis simply says, “Make it farther.”