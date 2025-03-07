Valeria Villagomez attracted to Benedictine College for its ‘values and opportunities’

Putnam County senior Valeria Villagomez signs to play softball at Benedictine College in Hutchinson, Kansas. She said she was drawn most to Benedictine "because of its values and opportunities to further both my academic and athletic career. I’m beyond grateful for everything that has lead me down this path and I can’t wait for these next four years." Villagomez, who received NewsTribune all-area honorable mention honors in 2024, was joined for her signing by (front row) her mother, Laura Mendez and father, Rodolfo Villagomez; and (back row) PC assistant coach Lynette Olson and PC head coach Adrianna Zeman. (Photo provided by PCHS)