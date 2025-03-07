Streator woman guilty in Nov. 3 botched robbery case involving gunfire

A Streator woman was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for dealing drugs and for a botched robbery in Streator, during which shots were fired. No one was injured.

Bryanna M. Stash, 24, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a global resolution on two felony cases.

Stash pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison (no probation). She delivered, to a confidential source, more than 15 grams (0.033 pounds) of cocaine in exchange for pre-recorded cash. She also pleaded guilty to possessing more than a gram of cocaine seized during a traffic stop.

Stash also pleaded guilty to a Nov. 3 attempted robbery for posing as a paid escort and then attempting to rob the client when he showed up at Everett and Main streets in Streator were from a botched robbery.

In exchange for her pleas, Stash was sentenced to eight years for the drug felonies and four years for attempted robbery. Those charges will run concurrently.

One other individual is charged in connection with the botched robbery.

After Stash struggled with the would-be victim, who forced her out of his car, five shots were fired. The victim’s rear windshield was shattered and police found bullet holes in his car.

Police developed a suspect and then arrested Derek E. Dill Jr., 34, of Streator on four felony charges led by armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony. Dill also is charged with attempted armed robbery, vehicular invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, all Class 1 felonies carrying extended prison terms of four to 30 years.

Dill is scheduled to appear March 21 for a final pre-trial conference.