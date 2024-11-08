Streator suspects detained in Nov. 3 ‘botched robbery’ case that involved gunfire

Shots heard Sunday morning at Everett and Main streets in Streator were from a botched robbery, according to authorities. The man charged with firing those shots will be held in La Salle County Jail.

Derek E. Dill Jr., 34, of Streator was charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. Dill also is charged with attempted armed robbery, vehicular invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, all Class 1 felonies carrying extended prison terms of four to 30 years.

At a Friday hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court, a prosecutor described a tangled incident and some false statements that took a few days for Streator police to sort.

Prosecutor Jeremiah Adams said the victim in the attempted robbery initially told police he drove to Streator to exchange trading cards. Later, the victim came clean and admitted hiring an escort service, Adams said. The woman who prosecutors said showed, 24-year-old Bryanna M. Stash of Streator, was charged with entering his vehicle and attempting to rob him.

The victim struggled with the intruder, forced her out of the car and fled, Adams said. Then, shots were fired that shattered the rear windshield and left bullet holes in the body of the victim’s car, Adams said.

Streator police investigated and found, near the shell casings, a cellular telephone linked to Stash, who refused to cooperate with investigators. She is charged three felonies: attempted robbery, theft and, most serious, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, for cocaine seized in a Thursday drug raid.

(Stash also was ordered detained. She had been granted pre-trial release in a pending matter and Judge Michael C. Jansz agreed to revoke her release.)

Dill met with investigators, Adams said, and partially acknowledged some of the allegations – he told police he merely was trying to extricate Stash from some kind of struggle – but he did deny having a gun or using it.

Adams said Dill is a convicted felon who had no business possessing a gun, let alone firing one, and that granting him pre-trial release posed an active threat to society.

“People are going to church in this morning and the neighborhood is getting shot up with gunfire,” Adams said, adding later, “There’s no condition the court could put on Mr. Dill to mitigate the danger he poses to the community.”

In response, Public Defender Ryan Hamer said the case against Dill was flawed, not least because the victim wasn’t truthful or forthcoming with police when questioned.

“He flat-out lied to police,” Hamer said. “He was trading something, but it wasn’t cards.”

But the judge said what he found “very troubling” was that five shots were fired “at a vehicle that was driving away.” Dill’s statement that he was attempting to help extricate Stash “falls apart,” Jansz ruled, after she gets out of the car and the victim drives away.

“These are serious offenses and these are dangerous offenses for the people who live in Streator,” Jansz said.

Dill will next appear for arraignment Nov. 22 in La Salle County Circuit Court. Stash had a previously scheduled court appearance on Dec. 5.