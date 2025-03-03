Write Team: Cobra Kai never dies

Spoiler Alert

The final season of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” aired and ended with a power punch.

As a fan of the “Karate Kid” universe since its inception, I was deeply moved by the emotional character arcs in this series. The nostalgia from the original movie blended with new characters to root for and against, makes this series so successful. The themes of friendship, family, redemption, forgiveness and growth, the story arc of Johnny in particular, the mystery of Daniel-san’s teacher and mentor, Mr. Miyagi, and the action-packed fight scenes are some of the reasons "Cobra Kai” is a must watch.

I have a soft spot for Daniel. However, my alliance in the series began to change as Johnny Lawrence’s story unfolded. We see the complexities behind Johnny’s behaviors with the growing friendship between former rivals, LaRusso and Lawrence. The writers do an excellent job showing Johnny’s transformation from the initial All Valley Tournament in the 80s to mentoring a student, finding love, embracing fatherhood and finally sharing years later his disappointment and anger with his father figure, Sensei Kreese. The blending of Miyagi-Do, which focuses on defense and balance, and Cobra Kai, which focuses on offense, is a powerful metaphor for the importance of balance in both competition and life.

Daniel and Johnny’s understanding and acceptance of each other finally solidifies their friendship. Balance is not just a concept in the series, but a key theme that resonates throughout, making it a compelling watch.

The new batch of students who entered the dojo also came to the sport with various adversities. Bullying, injuries, losing a parent, trying to live up to expectations, economic struggles, and broken relationships with parents, but they all used karate to help them grow strong and heal.

With the support of their Senseis and the lessons they and karate taught them, the next generation will be in good hands. Some learned winning is stepping away from a fight. Some realized they were stronger than they thought. Some became better students by choosing the right mentors. Ultimately, these students found their balance, the biggest win of all. This emphasis on growth and healing makes the series a source of hope and inspiration for the audience, showing that even in the face of adversity, growth and healing are possible.

Continuing to keep Mr. Miyagi front and center is so important. Miyagi greatly impacted Daniel’s life, so he has always wanted to continue honoring him in the dojo and life. On the opposite spectrum, Johnny’s Sensei Kreese influenced him but not positively.

This relationship explains why Johnny made the choices he did. Even though this is fiction, there is much to take away from both mentors. As a teacher, my favorite Miyagi quote is, “No such thing as bad student, only bad teacher.” Educators and coaches are very influential in young people’s lives.

Both can lift their pupils and guide them to success, or teach the wrong lessons, leading to self-doubt and discouragement. Kreese, in the end, realizes how much he has hurt Johnny. He finally told Johnny how much he cared about him and apologized for the mistreatment—an emotional ride that underscores the power of mentorship.

Whether you are a “Karate Kid” fan or not, “Cobra Kai” does not disappoint. The weaving in of past characters from the 80s and exploring character analysis, adds some closure as to why these characters acted the way they did. The ending coming down to Johnny having to compete to win the tournament with Daniel as his Sensei is epic. I was waiting for the crane kick, but was glad Johnny did it his way. The growth of all the characters from season one is compelling. I found myself cheering, crying, and rooting for the rise once again of “Cobra Kai.”

I would love to follow the journey of the present-day karate kids and see where their journeys take them. I have no doubt the lessons Sensei LaRusso and Sensei Lawrence taught them, will take them far-nothing like a feel good, fun, entertaining series with meaning and relatability to life.

Forty years later, this storyline inspires us to improve and find balance. As Daniel-san told Silver so poignantly, “Cobra Kai” never dies.