La Salle County grand jury: February 11, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Paula S. Wing, 53, of Spring Valley (theft);
- Richard M. Venegas, 37, of La Salle (burglary; theft);
- Jeffrey D. Peterson, 45, of Marseilles (aggravated arson);
- Benjamin J. Stasik, 39, of La Salle (aggravated battery);
- Derek R. Hornick, 46, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; resisting);
- Karis A. Maple, 44, of Streator (theft);
- Ty C. McCormick, 30, of Streator (two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon);
- Jake A. Cook, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);
- Teresa A. Hash, 47, of Peru (driving while revoked);
- Thomas J. Vernoy, 42, of Ottawa (domestic battery);
- Sadie M. Kjellesvik, 25, of Marseilles (retail theft);
- Trenna K. Shangle, 30, of Northville, Michigan (retail theft);
- Jacob A. Lampman, 27, of Beaverton, Michigan (retail theft)