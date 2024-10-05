Man injured by gun shot in Streator, residence shot at by 2 men, as police investigate the 2 incidents

Streator police said it received reports of gunfire Saturday morning, including one in which a man was shot riding his bicycle and another in which a residence was shot at by two unknown men. (Tom Sistak)

Streator police said it received reports of gunfire Saturday morning in several locations throughout the city, including one in which a man was shot riding his bicycle and another in which a residence was shot at by two unknown men.

Officers said a 42-year-old man was found before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Wasson Street with a gunshot wound in the upper right thigh. The man was laying in a driveway with his son applying pressure to his wound. He told police he was riding his bicycle when another man in a blue car approached him and told him “give me your bread.” The man who was shot said he told the man in the car he wasn’t going to give him any money when he was shot and robbed of about $250. The man in the car then fled, police said.

Police said a canvas revealed no crime scene and neighbors interviewed at that time said they heard no gunfire that evening. The man was taken to OSF Center for Health Streator and taken by medical helicopter to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. Police plan to canvas the area in the daylight as the investigation continues.

Residence, vehicle littered with bullets on South Everett Street

Between 12:52 a.m. and 5:37 a.m. Saturday, Streator officers were sent to several locations throughout the city in response to calls of shots fired, police said in a Saturday news release.

A residence and a vehicle were littered with bullets at about 1:33 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of South Everett Street.

Police responded to a call of “possible gunshots” on that block and found a group of people standing outside in front of one residence. The group informed the officer their home had been “shot up.” The damage was found to be significant, with bullet damage to not only the interior walls of the home, but also to light fixtures inside of the residence, police said. A vehicle parked outside of the residence also sustained damage caused by gunfire, police said.

A nearby structure that had cameras positioned revealed two unknown men, one wearing a grey hoodie, the other in a black hoodie, approached the residence in question on foot, with each man positioning themselves in front of the one particular residence and firing numerous rounds into the home and car, police said.

The two unknown men then fled that location on foot, running away southbound.

A total of 24 casings were recovered from the 400 block of South Everett where the incident occurred and were collected as evidence, police said.

The recovered casings indicate that two different calibers of firearms were used in this incident. No one was injured.

Casing found at Broadway, Elliott streets

Streator police found eight casings at Broadway and Elliott streets after an investigation Saturday. Police had received a call of shots fired in this location overnight.

The recovered evidence reveals that two different calibers of firearms had been discharged there overnight. That incident was called into police at 3:14 a.m. Saturday.

No property damage was determined and no one has been reported injured from the gunshots fired at this location.

Police seek assistance

The Streator police are requesting the assistance of residents in the following areas of the city who have cameras outside of their homes to review footage that may have been recorded early Saturday morning; should you see anything that may be of assistance in investigating these incidents, contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.

These neighborhoods include: