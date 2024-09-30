The Slooper Society of America to host 99th annual meeting, Taste of Norway event

The 99th annual meeting of The Slooper Society of America is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Norway Community Building, 3676 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan. (Photo provided by Lynette Johnson)

The Taste of Norway luncheon was so successful last year that the organization partnered with the Norsk Museum in this event. The meeting is not limited to just Slooper descendants, anyone with an interest in Norwegian-American history, culture and food is welcome to attend.

Lunch includes kumla and ham, meatballs, cabbage casserole, lutefisk and cod, little red potatoes, butter, pickled and creamed herring, kringla, bread pudding, lingonberries, coffee, a couple cheeses, rice pudding, water, guma, deviled eggs and Norwegian desserts.

The reading of the play takes place in April 1840 in the cabin of Kari Nelson, Cleng Peerson’s sister. After the play, visitors should have a better idea what it was like living in the new Fox River Settlement, surviving Illinois in the untamed prairie.

The suggested donation for the meal is $15 per person and $8 for children younger than 9. All proceeds will support the Norsk Museum. Seating is limited and it is imperative to RSVP to ensure a spot.

Schedule of events

Noon: Sign-in and book sales

12:30 p.m.: Slooper business meeting

1 p.m.: A Taste of Norway will be served

2 p.m.: A reading of the play, “The Fox Valley Settlement.” The Norsk Museum will be open immediately following the presentation