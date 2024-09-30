Streator Area United Way launched campaign goal of $250,572

(From left) Ruth Ann Robertson, of United Way; Jake Burcenski with Gemma, of Woodland School; Elizabeth Palm with Luna, of United Way; Ben Hiltabrand, president of the United Way Board; Mary Lerette and Jacque of Northlawn with Piper; Courtney Levy, of the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce; and Karen Dye, of Kimes School pose for a photo Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, as the therapy dogs wear their new vests at City Park. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Area United Way continues its mission to support local nonprofits while addressing community needs.

This year, the United Way has set a funding goal of $250,572.

Executive Director Beth Palm, who has led the organization since 2019, discussed the ongoing programs and future plans.

“Every year we have a specific goal that we try to raise in campaign,” Palm said. “We do our funding cycles in two years, so this is the second year of that particular number. That was our goal last year (which was met in 2023), and it’s our goal this year. We’ll meet with our agencies again, and if need increases, that will affect our goal. So, the next two years will likely be a different number.”

Palm said United Way primarily operates through payroll deduction donations from local employees, allowing contributions to be transferred directly from paychecks.

The funds raised are then distributed to 13 partner nonprofits, including the Salvation Army, the Center for Youth and Family Solutions and the Streator Child Development Center.

In addition to supporting local nonprofits, the United Way operates its own initiatives, including the School Tools program, which supplies school items to low-income students.

Palm highlighted, however, the organization’s success with its latest initiative, a therapy dog program in local schools.

She emphasized the program provides support for students dealing with anxiety and assist special education students throughout their day.

“We’re really proud of that program and the districts are seeing a lot of success with them,” she said. “As of right now, we have at least one fully trained animal in each one of our six school buildings.”

While the United Way takes pride in its initiatives, Palm said the organization is continuing to explore new programs focused on supporting youth mental health and education, particularly in light of the success of the therapy dog program.

“Our main focus right now is the youth of our community,” she said, explaining United Way’s commitment to providing a better educational experience for local children.

For more information about the Streator Area United Way or to learn how to get involved and donate, visit their website or reach out directly to their office.