‘People of Streator are amazing,’ United Way exceeds $250,572 campaign goal

Volunteering for the Streator United Way is one the highlights of Priscilla Craft’s life, she said.

She got the opportunity to help other people, which she said in turn, helps herself.

“It makes life more beautiful,” Craft said.

The Streator United Way awarded her 47 years of volunteerism by presenting her with the Tom Wilson Award at Thursday’s appreciation dinner at the Eastwood. The special award is given to an individual who has given exceptional service to the United Way. In 1970, the President’s Award was renamed to honor Wilson, who had been an outstanding volunteer to the agency in many ways.

“She’s helped in every capacity,” said Courtney Levy, campaign chairperson, prior to United Way President Ben Hiltabrand presenting Craft with her award.

The Tom Wilson Award presentation was just one of the highlights of Thursday’s dinner as Streator once again exceeded its campaign goal of $250,572. The United Way raised $255,243.

“The people of Streator are amazing,” said Executive Director Beth Palm.

The Streator United Way will contribute to 15 agencies: Alternatives for the Older Adult, American Red Cross Illinois River Valley, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Center for Youth & Family Solutions, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Illinois Brain Injury Clubhouse, Safe Journeys, Salvation Army, Streator Child Development Center, Streator Family YMCA, Streator Unlimited and Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley. St Vincent de Paul is slated to join those beneficiaries next year.

Levy, an Ottawa native who now heads the Streator Chamber of Commerce, said she heard stories about Streator’s tough spirit, from its coal mining roots to its glass making industry. She also heard stories from her husband Eddie, who is a firefighter, about how people will dig deep through their car to find extra change to give to the muscular dystrophy boot fundraising campaign.

She saw that spirit in the United Way’s charitable campaign.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible,” she said.

Carolyn Erler was recognized Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Streator United Way Appreciation Dinner for her 50 years of service to the agency. (Derek Barichello)

The agency handed out additional awards Thursday, including service time awards. Carolyn Erler received a standing ovation for her 50 years of service. Dana Martin was recognized for 10 years of service and Karen Cook, Theresa Solon-Wargo and Greg Tullis were honored for their five years of service.

The following businesses contributed to the United Way with 100% participation: Accounting Tax & Business Service, Edward Jones - Gary Wheeler, Edward Jones - Kevin Dean, First Federal Savings Bank, Kuntz Insurance (100% Fair Share), Schultz Monument, Schultz Wilbur Vault Co., Streator Child Development Center, Streator Home Savings Bank, Streator National Bank, SOCU, Salvation Army, Streator Unlimited and United Way.

The board of directors is made up of Hiltabrand (president), Solon-Wargo (vice president), Debbie Tombaugh (treasurer), Heather Patterson (secretary), Mary Kay Eccleston (past president), Levy (campaign chairperson), Palm (executive director), Josh Biros, Curt Bedei, Gavin Finefield, Nichole McFadden, Doug Patterson, Lily Ramirez, Ruth Ann Robertson and Tullis.

Campaign captains were Sue Adler, Rebecca Brandenburg, Jane Carpenter, Vicki Cheffer, Craft, Gerald Drendel, Jean Drendel, Erler, Marian Grossen, Nancy Koppen, Vicki Malinowski, Dana Martin, Jackie McMeen, Ed Mollo, Pauline Murray, Carol Nink, Sue Novotney, Doug Patterson II, Heather Patterson, Dana Stillwell, Dolly Telford, Jason Telford and Bob Young.

Serving on the allocation committee were Debbie Salata (chairperson), Adler, Pam Anderson, Karen Cook, Robertson, Debbie Tombaugh, Everett Solon, Chris Cox, Ellen Vogel, Heather Patterson, Martin, Hiltabrand and Ramirez. Betsy Moroni and Koppen led report meetings.