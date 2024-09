St. Thomas More in Dalzell will be conducting its annual ravioli/tortellacci fundraiser. (BCR photo)

St. Thomas More in Dalzell will be conducting its annual ravioli/tortellacci fundraiser.

Place an order by calling 815-252-2215. The ravioli/tortellacci will be $9 per bag. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and order, and you will receive a confirmation call.

Volunteers are needed to help 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings at 302 Chestnut St. in Dalzell.