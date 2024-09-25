Prior experience, education to figure in revised IVCC nursing admissions policy

Under a revised admissions policy, two new factors will be considered when prospective students apply to enter Illinois Valley Community College’s associate degree and Licensed Practical Nursing certificate programs. (Scott Anderson)

Under a revised admissions policy, two new factors will be considered when prospective students apply to enter Illinois Valley Community College’s associate degree and Licensed Practical Nursing certificate programs.

For the first time, students’ clinical work experience and related degrees – two factors which had not been scored before – will improve their chances of being admitted to the limited admission program.

“Our application process before was solely academic and the score was based on completion of core courses, the grades received in those courses, and the admission exam,” said Director of Nursing Sue Smith in a news release. “Over the years, we heard many students say they wished their prior experience would count; now it does. Now, prior healthcare experience, knowledge, and/or a certificate can give you an added benefit on your application.”

The application period for admission in the Fall 2025 program opens Oct. 1 and continues through March 1, 2025.

The revision was intended to recognize candidates’ accomplishments before entering the classroom, Smith said. A healthcare worker already understands the healing touch, how to communicate with patients, and the language and demands of the profession, while a student who already holds degrees has worked hard to attain that goal, Smith said.

Now, applicants can document full- and part-time work in the healthcare field within at least the past year as a certified nursing assistant, patient care technician, medical assistant, EMT, phlebotomist, respiratory therapist, radiation tech, lab tech, surgical tech, dental assisting/hygiene, physical therapy assistant, pharmacy tech, EKG tech or home health aide.

Additional education – such as master’s or bachelor’s degrees in a related field, an associate’s degree or a paramedic certification – will also be weighed. Because a CNA certification remains a fundamental requirement for admission, it won’t count as prior education but will count as work experience if the applicant is still active.

Grades in core courses such as English composition, anatomy and physiology, microbiology, nutrition, and human growth and development, and the score from the program entrance exam (known as the HESI), remain the largest chunk of the admissions index score. The top 48 scorers are admitted to the associate’s degree program and the next 16 scorers into the LPN certificate program.

Smith said a holistic admissions process is becoming common for healthcare school programs to draw qualified candidates who will be successful in school and profession.

“I hope that in changing the admissions criteria, we see a more diverse population of qualified students in our future classes,” Smith said. “We are thinking about how to better serve our students. Our goal is student success.”

To learn more about the admissions procedure or to register for one of the information sessions where the process will be fully explained, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions.php.

Prospective nursing students are mandated to attend at least one session. The sessions are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Ottawa Center and 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Main Campus. A virtual session is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, and the final session will be 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26, on the IVCC Main Campus.