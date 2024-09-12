Sports Shorts: Geneseo’s Zach Johnson wins Underground Railroad 5K

This year’s Underground Railroad 5K drew 202 runners.
Race winners were Zach Johnson of Geneseo, who completed the course in 17:45.4, and Christi Wilson (23.22.2) of Marseiles as the first female finisher.
The top male Princeton finisher was Brian Taylor with Lenora Hopkins (24:51) leading the women.
A look at the top 10 finishers were:
1. Zach Johnson, Geneseo, 7:45.4
2. Brian Taylor, Princeton, 18:37.4
3. Dave Schmitz, Earlville, 19:29.1
4. Jay King, Walnut, 20:48.5
5. Brent Loftus, Princeton, 21:05.9
6. Quin Delvallee, Oglesby, 21:25.1
7. Khadyn Jacobs, Princeton, 22:13.7
8. Nolan Kloepping, Princeton, 22:25.2
9. Charles Crawford, Metamora, 22:28.0
10. Patrick Koerner, Bourbannais, 22:29.5