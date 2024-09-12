Sports Shorts: Geneseo’s Zach Johnson wins Underground Railroad 5K

Zach Johnson of Geneseo heads the field in Saturday's Underground Railroad 5K race. He won the raced with a time of 17:45.4. (Mike Vaughn)

This year’s Underground Railroad 5K drew 202 runners.

Race winners were Zach Johnson of Geneseo, who completed the course in 17:45.4, and Christi Wilson (23.22.2) of Marseiles as the first female finisher.

The top male Princeton finisher was Brian Taylor with Lenora Hopkins (24:51) leading the women.

A look at the top 10 finishers were:

1. Zach Johnson, Geneseo, 7:45.4

2. Brian Taylor, Princeton, 18:37.4

3. Dave Schmitz, Earlville, 19:29.1

4. Jay King, Walnut, 20:48.5

5. Brent Loftus, Princeton, 21:05.9

6. Quin Delvallee, Oglesby, 21:25.1

7. Khadyn Jacobs, Princeton, 22:13.7

8. Nolan Kloepping, Princeton, 22:25.2

9. Charles Crawford, Metamora, 22:28.0

10. Patrick Koerner, Bourbannais, 22:29.5