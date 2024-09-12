September 12, 2024
Sports Shorts: Geneseo’s Zach Johnson wins Underground Railroad 5K

Brian Taylor and Lenora Hopkins are first Princeton finishers

By Kevin Hieronymus
Zach Johnson of Geneseo heads the field in Saturday's Underground Railroad 5K race. He won the raced with a time of 17:45.4.

Zach Johnson of Geneseo heads the field in Saturday's Underground Railroad 5K race. He won the raced with a time of 17:45.4. (Mike Vaughn)

This year’s Underground Railroad 5K drew 202 runners.

Race winners were Zach Johnson of Geneseo, who completed the course in 17:45.4, and Christi Wilson (23.22.2) of Marseiles as the first female finisher.

The top male Princeton finisher was Brian Taylor with Lenora Hopkins (24:51) leading the women.

A look at the top 10 finishers were:

1. Zach Johnson, Geneseo, 7:45.4

2. Brian Taylor, Princeton, 18:37.4

3. Dave Schmitz, Earlville, 19:29.1

4. Jay King, Walnut, 20:48.5

5. Brent Loftus, Princeton, 21:05.9

6. Quin Delvallee, Oglesby, 21:25.1

7. Khadyn Jacobs, Princeton, 22:13.7

8. Nolan Kloepping, Princeton, 22:25.2

9. Charles Crawford, Metamora, 22:28.0

10. Patrick Koerner, Bourbannais, 22:29.5

Keith Varland of Princeton runs in Saturday's Underground Railroad 5K race.

Keith Varland of Princeton runs in Saturday's Underground Railroad 5K race. (Mike Vaughn)

